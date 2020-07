Amenities

Malibu Compound for Lease! Exclusive private and gated neighborhood of Serra Retreat has 24 hour security and a who's who roster of homeowners.3556 Serra Road is a 4 bedroom 3 bath main house and a 1 bed 1 bath guest house on 2.5 acres with a large pool and spa and chickens (Fresh eggs every morning!) This estate was formerly the riding stable for the Adamson Family and is partially furnished. Comes with a 2 car garage and private gate to home.