All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 3453 COAST VIEW Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
3453 COAST VIEW Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM

3453 COAST VIEW Drive

3453 Coast View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3453 Coast View Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This contemporary Spanish home is situated on over an acre and overlooks central Malibu, and is minutes from Cross Creek, Malibu Colony Plaza, local restaurants, market and amenities. This home features five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, and an additional guest house. This property is gated and private and has large walls surrounding the front of the property. Both the living room and master bedroom overlook central Malibu, with the master featuring more expansive views of the coastline and Queens Necklace. Additionally, this home was newly painted inside and out and features a large pool and patio area with ample yard space. Available during summer at $50,000 monthly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3453 COAST VIEW Drive have any available units?
3453 COAST VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 3453 COAST VIEW Drive have?
Some of 3453 COAST VIEW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3453 COAST VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3453 COAST VIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3453 COAST VIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3453 COAST VIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 3453 COAST VIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3453 COAST VIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 3453 COAST VIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3453 COAST VIEW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3453 COAST VIEW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3453 COAST VIEW Drive has a pool.
Does 3453 COAST VIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 3453 COAST VIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3453 COAST VIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3453 COAST VIEW Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3453 COAST VIEW Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3453 COAST VIEW Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 2 BedroomsMalibu Apartments with Balconies
Malibu Apartments with GaragesMalibu Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Malibu Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts