3453 COAST VIEW Drive

This contemporary Spanish home is situated on over an acre and overlooks central Malibu, and is minutes from Cross Creek, Malibu Colony Plaza, local restaurants, market and amenities. This home features five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, and an additional guest house. This property is gated and private and has large walls surrounding the front of the property. Both the living room and master bedroom overlook central Malibu, with the master featuring more expansive views of the coastline and Queens Necklace. Additionally, this home was newly painted inside and out and features a large pool and patio area with ample yard space. Available during summer at $50,000 monthly.