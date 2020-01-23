All apartments in Malibu
31894 SEA LEVEL Drive
31894 SEA LEVEL Drive

31894 Sea Level Dr · No Longer Available
Location

31894 Sea Level Dr, Malibu, CA 90265
Western Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
6 to 12 Month Lease Term. Quintessential modernist pied-a-terre on coveted West Sea Level Dr, a private gated st w/only 12 homes in the Broad Beach community. Steps to sandy Lechuza Beach - one of the most scenic, secluded spots in Malibu. With clean lines, subtle massing & sculpted exterior, built & curated as architect Davida Rochlin, AIA's own home & designed in harmony w/its natural setting, this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity. With soaring ceilings, warm flagstone & Ipe floors, vertical grain Fir cabinetry/mill-work & crisp white walls, providing comfortable daylight-infused spaces within the envelope of the Post & Beam vernacular. Floor-to-ceiling windows, open concept great rm/kit/din & guest bath comprise the 1st flr. Ascend the 2nd level to large master w/ocean view terrace, beautiful bath & adj 2nd bedroom. Located adjacent to Encinal Cyn w/seasonal creek & estuary. All this on the ocean side of PCH! Bring your sandals & enjoy this very special lifestyle offering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31894 SEA LEVEL Drive have any available units?
31894 SEA LEVEL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 31894 SEA LEVEL Drive have?
Some of 31894 SEA LEVEL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31894 SEA LEVEL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31894 SEA LEVEL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31894 SEA LEVEL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31894 SEA LEVEL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 31894 SEA LEVEL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31894 SEA LEVEL Drive offers parking.
Does 31894 SEA LEVEL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31894 SEA LEVEL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31894 SEA LEVEL Drive have a pool?
No, 31894 SEA LEVEL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31894 SEA LEVEL Drive have accessible units?
No, 31894 SEA LEVEL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31894 SEA LEVEL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31894 SEA LEVEL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 31894 SEA LEVEL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 31894 SEA LEVEL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

