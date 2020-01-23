31894 SEA LEVEL Drive

Amenities

6 to 12 Month Lease Term. Quintessential modernist pied-a-terre on coveted West Sea Level Dr, a private gated st w/only 12 homes in the Broad Beach community. Steps to sandy Lechuza Beach - one of the most scenic, secluded spots in Malibu. With clean lines, subtle massing & sculpted exterior, built & curated as architect Davida Rochlin, AIA's own home & designed in harmony w/its natural setting, this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity. With soaring ceilings, warm flagstone & Ipe floors, vertical grain Fir cabinetry/mill-work & crisp white walls, providing comfortable daylight-infused spaces within the envelope of the Post & Beam vernacular. Floor-to-ceiling windows, open concept great rm/kit/din & guest bath comprise the 1st flr. Ascend the 2nd level to large master w/ocean view terrace, beautiful bath & adj 2nd bedroom. Located adjacent to Encinal Cyn w/seasonal creek & estuary. All this on the ocean side of PCH! Bring your sandals & enjoy this very special lifestyle offering.