All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 31215 PACIFIC COAST Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
31215 PACIFIC COAST Highway
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

31215 PACIFIC COAST Highway

31215 Pacific Coast Hwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

31215 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265
Trancas Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bed + 2.5 bath end unit in beautiful Architectural building in Malibu is ready for occupancy. Amazing ocean views from most of the unit. The unit is drenched in natural light. The living area has a wood burning fireplace framed out with huge glass ocean facing windows! The floors have been newly refinished and the unit is sparkling clean move in ready. Approximately 1,400 sq.ft. and comes with a washer and dryer in the unit, a fully enclosed separate 2 car garage, fenced-in private patios and rear grassy yard. Walk to the beach and nearby Vintage Market, Starbucks, restaurants, etc.. Very special and unique architectural building. Won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31215 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
31215 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 31215 PACIFIC COAST Highway have?
Some of 31215 PACIFIC COAST Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31215 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
31215 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31215 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 31215 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 31215 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
Yes, 31215 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers parking.
Does 31215 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31215 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31215 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
No, 31215 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have a pool.
Does 31215 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 31215 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 31215 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31215 PACIFIC COAST Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 31215 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 31215 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 1 BedroomsMalibu 2 Bedrooms
Malibu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalibu Apartments with Garage
Malibu Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts