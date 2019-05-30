31215 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2 bed + 2.5 bath end unit in beautiful Architectural building in Malibu is ready for occupancy. Amazing ocean views from most of the unit. The unit is drenched in natural light. The living area has a wood burning fireplace framed out with huge glass ocean facing windows! The floors have been newly refinished and the unit is sparkling clean move in ready. Approximately 1,400 sq.ft. and comes with a washer and dryer in the unit, a fully enclosed separate 2 car garage, fenced-in private patios and rear grassy yard. Walk to the beach and nearby Vintage Market, Starbucks, restaurants, etc.. Very special and unique architectural building. Won't last.