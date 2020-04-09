All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 29680 ZUMA BAY Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
29680 ZUMA BAY Way
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:11 PM

29680 ZUMA BAY Way

29680 Zuma Bay Way · (310) 924-5769
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

29680 Zuma Bay Way, Malibu, CA 90265
Point Dume

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautifully renovated 3BR town home w/ sensational ocean, whitewater and coastline views. Excellent end unit location in quiet guard gated complex on the bluffs above Zuma Beach. Direct access to nice sandy beach below. Designer perfect w/ hardwood floors, light filled and open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, spacious living room w/ fireplace and Fleetwood sliders leading out to a sunny balcony. Plus second story master suite w/ whitewater views and tons of closet space, 2 very comfortable guest rooms, and beautiful appointed tile bathrooms. In addition, there is plenty of storage, electric shades, Sonos music system, stackable laundry inside, a private covered patio and 2 car garage. This is an incredible place to live while enjoying amazing sunsets, the beach and Sunset restaurant below, tennis courts, swimming pool and a relaxing spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29680 ZUMA BAY Way have any available units?
29680 ZUMA BAY Way has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29680 ZUMA BAY Way have?
Some of 29680 ZUMA BAY Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29680 ZUMA BAY Way currently offering any rent specials?
29680 ZUMA BAY Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29680 ZUMA BAY Way pet-friendly?
No, 29680 ZUMA BAY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 29680 ZUMA BAY Way offer parking?
Yes, 29680 ZUMA BAY Way does offer parking.
Does 29680 ZUMA BAY Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29680 ZUMA BAY Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29680 ZUMA BAY Way have a pool?
Yes, 29680 ZUMA BAY Way has a pool.
Does 29680 ZUMA BAY Way have accessible units?
No, 29680 ZUMA BAY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 29680 ZUMA BAY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29680 ZUMA BAY Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 29680 ZUMA BAY Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 29680 ZUMA BAY Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 29680 ZUMA BAY Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 1 BedroomsMalibu 2 Bedrooms
Malibu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalibu Apartments with Garage
Malibu Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity