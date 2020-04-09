29680 ZUMA BAY Way

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 3BR town home w/ sensational ocean, whitewater and coastline views. Excellent end unit location in quiet guard gated complex on the bluffs above Zuma Beach. Direct access to nice sandy beach below. Designer perfect w/ hardwood floors, light filled and open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, spacious living room w/ fireplace and Fleetwood sliders leading out to a sunny balcony. Plus second story master suite w/ whitewater views and tons of closet space, 2 very comfortable guest rooms, and beautiful appointed tile bathrooms. In addition, there is plenty of storage, electric shades, Sonos music system, stackable laundry inside, a private covered patio and 2 car garage. This is an incredible place to live while enjoying amazing sunsets, the beach and Sunset restaurant below, tennis courts, swimming pool and a relaxing spa.