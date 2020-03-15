All apartments in Malibu
28910 HAMPTON PLACE
Last updated March 15 2020 at 3:23 AM

28910 HAMPTON PLACE

28910 Hampton Pl · No Longer Available
Malibu
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

28910 Hampton Pl, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Enjoy the best of Malibu in this warm and inviting, two-story Point Dume home with beach rights to Riviera II. This four bedroom/three bath home with beautiful hardwood floors offers a bright formal living with fireplace; Gourmet kitchen with Island, new range/oven, and breakfast area that flows seamlessly into the family room with fireplace and surround sound plus French doors that open to an entertainers patio and beautiful landscaped yard; formal dining room with French doors leading to the patio and backyard; charming owner's suite with large closet and spa bath with claw tub and shower and French doors that open to large deck; and three additional bedrooms, new washer and dryer, two-car garage with additional parking. Close to markets, restaurants and the award-winning Malibu Middle/High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28910 HAMPTON PLACE have any available units?
28910 HAMPTON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 28910 HAMPTON PLACE have?
Some of 28910 HAMPTON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28910 HAMPTON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
28910 HAMPTON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28910 HAMPTON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 28910 HAMPTON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 28910 HAMPTON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 28910 HAMPTON PLACE offers parking.
Does 28910 HAMPTON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28910 HAMPTON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28910 HAMPTON PLACE have a pool?
No, 28910 HAMPTON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 28910 HAMPTON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 28910 HAMPTON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 28910 HAMPTON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28910 HAMPTON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 28910 HAMPTON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 28910 HAMPTON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
