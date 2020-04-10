All apartments in Malibu
Last updated April 10 2020

28904 BONIFACE Drive

28904 Boniface Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28904 Boniface Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
BEACH KEY!!!Designer Remodeled Modern Ranch Home. Bright and sunny 3 bedroom, 3 bath home on Point Dume. Huge landscaped flat 1 acre lot with mature hedges and grounds all completely gated for privacy. Open floor plan great for entertaining and beautiful outdoor spaces to enjoy with family and friends. Gourmet kitchen has been completed with high end upgrades and top of the line appliances( Wolf/Sub Zero) Home is immaculate and comes furnished to make this the perfect Point Dume home. Bonus room/4th bedroom. Walk to schools, shops, restaurants and private access to Little Dume Beach. Best surf spot in Malibu! ALSO AVAIL SUMMER $25,000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

