28904 BONIFACE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

BEACH KEY!!!Designer Remodeled Modern Ranch Home. Bright and sunny 3 bedroom, 3 bath home on Point Dume. Huge landscaped flat 1 acre lot with mature hedges and grounds all completely gated for privacy. Open floor plan great for entertaining and beautiful outdoor spaces to enjoy with family and friends. Gourmet kitchen has been completed with high end upgrades and top of the line appliances( Wolf/Sub Zero) Home is immaculate and comes furnished to make this the perfect Point Dume home. Bonus room/4th bedroom. Walk to schools, shops, restaurants and private access to Little Dume Beach. Best surf spot in Malibu! ALSO AVAIL SUMMER $25,000 per month.