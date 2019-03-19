All apartments in Malibu
27931 WINDING Way
27931 WINDING Way

27931 Winding Way · No Longer Available
Location

27931 Winding Way, Malibu, CA 90265
Winding Way-De Butts Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
BREATHTAKING UNOBSTRUCTED OCEAN VIEWS! This beautiful Victorian style Luxury Estate features the main house with 2 large master suites, downstairs guest bedroom, Family room/Den, separate private Jacuzzi area with waterfalls and built in BBQ and gorgeous tiled pool all with amazing ocean views. Entertainers Kitchen with dining in the breakfast room or at the large kitchen island. The Guest house sits above the main house with beautiful views of the ocean. The open floor plan features a kitchen area, dining, living area and 1 bedroom with full bath. Above the unattached 2nd garage sits a quaint open floor plan loft with hardwood floors, 1/2 bath and kitchenette. Perfect for an art studio, dance studio or additional living space. The property sits behind a private gate and only minutes to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27931 WINDING Way have any available units?
27931 WINDING Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 27931 WINDING Way have?
Some of 27931 WINDING Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27931 WINDING Way currently offering any rent specials?
27931 WINDING Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27931 WINDING Way pet-friendly?
No, 27931 WINDING Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 27931 WINDING Way offer parking?
Yes, 27931 WINDING Way offers parking.
Does 27931 WINDING Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27931 WINDING Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27931 WINDING Way have a pool?
Yes, 27931 WINDING Way has a pool.
Does 27931 WINDING Way have accessible units?
No, 27931 WINDING Way does not have accessible units.
Does 27931 WINDING Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27931 WINDING Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 27931 WINDING Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 27931 WINDING Way does not have units with air conditioning.
