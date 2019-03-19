27931 WINDING Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

BREATHTAKING UNOBSTRUCTED OCEAN VIEWS! This beautiful Victorian style Luxury Estate features the main house with 2 large master suites, downstairs guest bedroom, Family room/Den, separate private Jacuzzi area with waterfalls and built in BBQ and gorgeous tiled pool all with amazing ocean views. Entertainers Kitchen with dining in the breakfast room or at the large kitchen island. The Guest house sits above the main house with beautiful views of the ocean. The open floor plan features a kitchen area, dining, living area and 1 bedroom with full bath. Above the unattached 2nd garage sits a quaint open floor plan loft with hardwood floors, 1/2 bath and kitchenette. Perfect for an art studio, dance studio or additional living space. The property sits behind a private gate and only minutes to the beach.