Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Once owned by Beachboy Brian Wilson! This is the ultimate surf house. 3 levels with top level all master suite and private deck. Double lot with grassy yard. Private oceanfront decks on each level. Den could be used at 4th bedroom. Best beach in Malibu. Surf point right out front. Private quiet street yet minutes to central Malibu. Cooks kitchen with Viking appliances, granite counters.