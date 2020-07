Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Malibu Beach Lifestyle. Open floor plan with designer Italian Kitchen. Ideal for families or bachelors. Surf the Latigo Beach break or hike the Solstice trails, all within walking distance. Centrally located with a private driveway off of the PCH. Easy access to the Valley. Enjoy the best shops and restaurants Malibu has to offer. Short-term $25,000 per month, $7,500 per week.