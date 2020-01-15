26050 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY

Amenities

Sleek oceanfront contemporary on private cul-de-sac above Corral Beach with magnificent views of coastline and ocean, plus spacious, private, detached guest house with an ocean-view sitting area, dining area, full kitchen, two bedrooms, and an ocean-view patio. Masterfully updated, meticulously maintained for serene living and grand entertaining. Expansive living-dining-kitchen great room has white marble floors, fireplace, wraparound ocean-view deck. Sublime chef's kitchen with Miele appliances, Pedini cabinets, Italian glass countertops. Upper level owner's suite has private ocean-view deck, generous custom closet, huge spa-style bath with Picasso tub, steam shower, double vanity, and door to deck. Lower level has three bedrooms with high ceilings and wide-plank French oak floors, oceanfront deck, large laundry room, storage closet, plus side patio with outdoor shower and steps to sandy beach. Three-car garage. This is an exceptional property of uncommon beauty and style.