26050 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY
Last updated January 15 2020 at 1:35 PM

26050 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY

26050 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

26050 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Sleek oceanfront contemporary on private cul-de-sac above Corral Beach with magnificent views of coastline and ocean, plus spacious, private, detached guest house with an ocean-view sitting area, dining area, full kitchen, two bedrooms, and an ocean-view patio. Masterfully updated, meticulously maintained for serene living and grand entertaining. Expansive living-dining-kitchen great room has white marble floors, fireplace, wraparound ocean-view deck. Sublime chef's kitchen with Miele appliances, Pedini cabinets, Italian glass countertops. Upper level owner's suite has private ocean-view deck, generous custom closet, huge spa-style bath with Picasso tub, steam shower, double vanity, and door to deck. Lower level has three bedrooms with high ceilings and wide-plank French oak floors, oceanfront deck, large laundry room, storage closet, plus side patio with outdoor shower and steps to sandy beach. Three-car garage. This is an exceptional property of uncommon beauty and style.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26050 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have any available units?
26050 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 26050 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have?
Some of 26050 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26050 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
26050 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26050 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 26050 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 26050 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 26050 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY offers parking.
Does 26050 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26050 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26050 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 26050 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 26050 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 26050 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 26050 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26050 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 26050 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 26050 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.

