Malibu, CA
25404 MALIBU Road
Last updated September 1 2019

25404 MALIBU Road

25404 Malibu Road · No Longer Available
Location

25404 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
parking
internet access
Fabulous Malibu Road Contemporary Ocean Front Furnished Home on Sandy Beach for Summer Rental. Enjoy being off PCH in the Exclusive Malibu Road Community where you can Enjoy the Beautiful Beach and Surf. Spacious Living Area with High Ceiling, Walls of Glass that lead out to an Incredible Oceanfront Patio, Limestone Flooring, Dining Area, Open Kitchen with Double Oven and Granite Counters. The Master Suite is on the Water with Incredible Views and Luxurious Bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms, one could be used as a nanny/housekeeper suite. Private and Gated Controlled Entry, 2 Car Garage, Cable & Wireless Internet. Available June & July. Guest House over Garage not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

