25404 MALIBU Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Fabulous Malibu Road Contemporary Ocean Front Furnished Home on Sandy Beach for Summer Rental. Enjoy being off PCH in the Exclusive Malibu Road Community where you can Enjoy the Beautiful Beach and Surf. Spacious Living Area with High Ceiling, Walls of Glass that lead out to an Incredible Oceanfront Patio, Limestone Flooring, Dining Area, Open Kitchen with Double Oven and Granite Counters. The Master Suite is on the Water with Incredible Views and Luxurious Bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms, one could be used as a nanny/housekeeper suite. Private and Gated Controlled Entry, 2 Car Garage, Cable & Wireless Internet. Available June & July. Guest House over Garage not included.