Malibu Rd updated 1 bedroom cozy beach getaway with ocean views. Light and bright with wood floors, beam ceiling in living room, open galley kitchen with stainless steel Viking stove, refrigerator and breakfast bar. Private entrance with patio. Dedicated 1 car covered parking space. On site laundry. Approximately 50 feet to one of the best beaches on Malibu Rd. Close to restaurants and shopping. Enjoy all that Malibu has to offer. Unfurnished/Furnished.