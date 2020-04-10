24916 MALIBU ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill guest suite hot tub

Newly updated Malibu Road beach home with panoramic views and great indoor-outdoor design for relaxing and entertaining. Spacious sunken-garden courtyard entry. Main floor with large open living/dining/kitchen with flat screen TV, window wall, generous oceanfront wood deck with barbecue. Bedroom with flat screen TV and small deck with steps to another wood deck and oceanfront covered sandy area with dining and lounging, hot tub, private shower, and equipment storage closets. Entire upper level is huge owner's suite complete with fireplace, many cabinets, large sleeping platform, intimate ocean-view sitting area, high ceilings, foldaway glass doors to private deck, bathroom with skylight and marble floors, plus small adjacent room with bunk beds that could be an office. Private guest suite off front courtyard has high ceilings, wood floors, flat screen TV, and bath. Two gated staircases provide direct access to the pristine sandy beach. The Malibu lifestyle in an unbeatable location.