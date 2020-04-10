All apartments in Malibu
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
24916 MALIBU ROAD
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

24916 MALIBU ROAD

24916 Malibu Road · No Longer Available
Location

24916 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
Newly updated Malibu Road beach home with panoramic views and great indoor-outdoor design for relaxing and entertaining. Spacious sunken-garden courtyard entry. Main floor with large open living/dining/kitchen with flat screen TV, window wall, generous oceanfront wood deck with barbecue. Bedroom with flat screen TV and small deck with steps to another wood deck and oceanfront covered sandy area with dining and lounging, hot tub, private shower, and equipment storage closets. Entire upper level is huge owner's suite complete with fireplace, many cabinets, large sleeping platform, intimate ocean-view sitting area, high ceilings, foldaway glass doors to private deck, bathroom with skylight and marble floors, plus small adjacent room with bunk beds that could be an office. Private guest suite off front courtyard has high ceilings, wood floors, flat screen TV, and bath. Two gated staircases provide direct access to the pristine sandy beach. The Malibu lifestyle in an unbeatable location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24916 MALIBU ROAD have any available units?
24916 MALIBU ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 24916 MALIBU ROAD have?
Some of 24916 MALIBU ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24916 MALIBU ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
24916 MALIBU ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24916 MALIBU ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 24916 MALIBU ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 24916 MALIBU ROAD offer parking?
No, 24916 MALIBU ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 24916 MALIBU ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24916 MALIBU ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24916 MALIBU ROAD have a pool?
No, 24916 MALIBU ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 24916 MALIBU ROAD have accessible units?
No, 24916 MALIBU ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 24916 MALIBU ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24916 MALIBU ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 24916 MALIBU ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 24916 MALIBU ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
