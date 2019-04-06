All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 24508 MALIBU Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
24508 MALIBU Road
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

24508 MALIBU Road

24508 Malibu Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24508 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Traditional, charming, very spacious, "old school" (1970's) Malibu Road apartment. Very large rooms in this one bedroom 1.5 bath on the beachfront of the gorgeous sandy portion of the 'road'......high ceilings, light and bright with inviting wood burning stove and a HUGE deck off the living room and master bedroom. This is a private upper unit of a duplex... unit is furnished.... available for 1 year lease or longer.Tenant occupied until March 31st. SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR JULY AND AUGUST ONLY @ $10,500/mo. Photos are representative and may not be exact.... need 24 hrs notice to show... see private remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24508 MALIBU Road have any available units?
24508 MALIBU Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 24508 MALIBU Road have?
Some of 24508 MALIBU Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24508 MALIBU Road currently offering any rent specials?
24508 MALIBU Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24508 MALIBU Road pet-friendly?
No, 24508 MALIBU Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 24508 MALIBU Road offer parking?
Yes, 24508 MALIBU Road offers parking.
Does 24508 MALIBU Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24508 MALIBU Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24508 MALIBU Road have a pool?
No, 24508 MALIBU Road does not have a pool.
Does 24508 MALIBU Road have accessible units?
No, 24508 MALIBU Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24508 MALIBU Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 24508 MALIBU Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24508 MALIBU Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 24508 MALIBU Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 2 BedroomsMalibu Apartments with Balconies
Malibu Apartments with GaragesMalibu Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Malibu Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts