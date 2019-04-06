24508 MALIBU Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Traditional, charming, very spacious, "old school" (1970's) Malibu Road apartment. Very large rooms in this one bedroom 1.5 bath on the beachfront of the gorgeous sandy portion of the 'road'......high ceilings, light and bright with inviting wood burning stove and a HUGE deck off the living room and master bedroom. This is a private upper unit of a duplex... unit is furnished.... available for 1 year lease or longer.Tenant occupied until March 31st. SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR JULY AND AUGUST ONLY @ $10,500/mo. Photos are representative and may not be exact.... need 24 hrs notice to show... see private remarks.