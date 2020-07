24154 MALIBU Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill hot tub

AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTH OF DECEMBER 2018. THIS LOVELY, FURNISHED HOME SITS ON 95' OF BEACH. LARGE DECK WITH GREAT LOUNGE AND SEATING AREAS SPANS THE ENTIRE FRONT AND SIDES OF HOUSE, WRAPPING AROUND TO A WONDERFUL GRASSY YARD IN BACK. A SPACIOUS LIVING AREA PLUS A SEPARATE LARGE FAMILY ROOM WHICH COULD BE USED AS A 4TH BEDROOM. OCEANFRONT MASTER SUITE WITH LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET AND SPA TUB IN BATH. TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS WITH BATH UPSTAIRS. BAMBOO WOOD FLOORS. OUTDOOR SPA WITH OCEAN VIEW. A BEAUTIFULLY APPOINTED HOME. AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.