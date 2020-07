Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

St. Barth's in Malibu available for summer months. Rare single level beach house on approx. 110' at end of Malibu Colony Beach with famous Colony Point surfing. Expansive deck with south-facing ocean and city lights views, open living areas with seamless indoor/outdoor flow, two private bedroom suites with large baths on either end of the house, an additional guest bedroom and den/potential 4th bedroom. Phenomenal location, close to Cross Creek and Colony Shopping Center.