All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 23908 DE VILLE Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
23908 DE VILLE Way
Last updated March 5 2020 at 4:23 PM

23908 DE VILLE Way

23908 De Ville Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

23908 De Ville Way, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
sauna
Chic Central Malibu, this premium, remodeled unit has expansive whitewater ocean and mountain views. Watch the legendary Surfrider Beach from your extra large deck off the living room and from bedrooms. 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has premium stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Master suite with additional deck, ocean views, walk-in closet with jacuzzi tub and large shower with steam sauna. Laundry in unit. This complex is well maintained with beautiful gardens, a large heated pool, spa & 2 saunas. Close to beaches, Pepperdine, Cross Creek for shopping, restaurants and Whole Foods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23908 DE VILLE Way have any available units?
23908 DE VILLE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 23908 DE VILLE Way have?
Some of 23908 DE VILLE Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23908 DE VILLE Way currently offering any rent specials?
23908 DE VILLE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23908 DE VILLE Way pet-friendly?
No, 23908 DE VILLE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 23908 DE VILLE Way offer parking?
No, 23908 DE VILLE Way does not offer parking.
Does 23908 DE VILLE Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23908 DE VILLE Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23908 DE VILLE Way have a pool?
Yes, 23908 DE VILLE Way has a pool.
Does 23908 DE VILLE Way have accessible units?
No, 23908 DE VILLE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23908 DE VILLE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23908 DE VILLE Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 23908 DE VILLE Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 23908 DE VILLE Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMalibu Apartments with Balconies
Malibu Apartments with GaragesMalibu Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Malibu Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts