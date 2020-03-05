23908 DE VILLE Way

Amenities

Chic Central Malibu, this premium, remodeled unit has expansive whitewater ocean and mountain views. Watch the legendary Surfrider Beach from your extra large deck off the living room and from bedrooms. 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has premium stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Master suite with additional deck, ocean views, walk-in closet with jacuzzi tub and large shower with steam sauna. Laundry in unit. This complex is well maintained with beautiful gardens, a large heated pool, spa & 2 saunas. Close to beaches, Pepperdine, Cross Creek for shopping, restaurants and Whole Foods.