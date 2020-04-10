All apartments in Malibu
23620 MALIBU COLONY Road
23620 MALIBU COLONY Road

23620 Malibu Colony Road · No Longer Available
Location

23620 Malibu Colony Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool table
hot tub
Short Term Lease available for February and March 2020. Inside the gates of the Malibu Colony, Contemporary Mediterranean ocean front paradise. This elegant and inviting home boasts high ceilings, a gourmet kitchen and an open floor plan. The living room and magical tea room lead out to a large beachfront patio with ocean view spa and outside dining area perfect for entertaining with friends. On the mezzanine level a pool table and bar. Master suite with a private balcony, ocean view spa and steam shower. Huge separate guesthouse with high ceilings, living room, one bedroom and one bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23620 MALIBU COLONY Road have any available units?
23620 MALIBU COLONY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 23620 MALIBU COLONY Road have?
Some of 23620 MALIBU COLONY Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23620 MALIBU COLONY Road currently offering any rent specials?
23620 MALIBU COLONY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23620 MALIBU COLONY Road pet-friendly?
No, 23620 MALIBU COLONY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 23620 MALIBU COLONY Road offer parking?
Yes, 23620 MALIBU COLONY Road offers parking.
Does 23620 MALIBU COLONY Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23620 MALIBU COLONY Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23620 MALIBU COLONY Road have a pool?
No, 23620 MALIBU COLONY Road does not have a pool.
Does 23620 MALIBU COLONY Road have accessible units?
No, 23620 MALIBU COLONY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23620 MALIBU COLONY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23620 MALIBU COLONY Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 23620 MALIBU COLONY Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 23620 MALIBU COLONY Road does not have units with air conditioning.
