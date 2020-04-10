23620 MALIBU COLONY Road

Amenities
Short Term Lease available for February and March 2020. Inside the gates of the Malibu Colony, Contemporary Mediterranean ocean front paradise. This elegant and inviting home boasts high ceilings, a gourmet kitchen and an open floor plan. The living room and magical tea room lead out to a large beachfront patio with ocean view spa and outside dining area perfect for entertaining with friends. On the mezzanine level a pool table and bar. Master suite with a private balcony, ocean view spa and steam shower. Huge separate guesthouse with high ceilings, living room, one bedroom and one bath.