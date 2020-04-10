23620 MALIBU COLONY Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool table hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool table garage hot tub

Short Term Lease available for February and March 2020. Inside the gates of the Malibu Colony, Contemporary Mediterranean ocean front paradise. This elegant and inviting home boasts high ceilings, a gourmet kitchen and an open floor plan. The living room and magical tea room lead out to a large beachfront patio with ocean view spa and outside dining area perfect for entertaining with friends. On the mezzanine level a pool table and bar. Master suite with a private balcony, ocean view spa and steam shower. Huge separate guesthouse with high ceilings, living room, one bedroom and one bath.