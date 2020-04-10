All apartments in Malibu
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

22669 PACIFIC COAST Highway

22669 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

22669 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location!! Short term lease opportunity for one or more units in the heart of Billionaire Beach. Located across the hwy from the world famous Nobu and Soho House, direct access to the beach and views of the ocean make this incredible property one of a kind!! Roll up the private driveway leading to a peaceful plateau and 4 structures, plenty of parking, kitchens, washer and dryers, office space and much more. Shangri-la in the middle of all the magical hustle and bustle of Malibu, come see this rare opportunity for a short term residential lease or a short term pop-up commercial/retail/office spot. Additional units available, call agent for details..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22669 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
22669 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
Is 22669 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
22669 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22669 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 22669 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 22669 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
Yes, 22669 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers parking.
Does 22669 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22669 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22669 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
No, 22669 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have a pool.
Does 22669 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 22669 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 22669 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 22669 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22669 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 22669 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with air conditioning.

