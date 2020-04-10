22669 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

Location, Location, Location!! Short term lease opportunity for one or more units in the heart of Billionaire Beach. Located across the hwy from the world famous Nobu and Soho House, direct access to the beach and views of the ocean make this incredible property one of a kind!! Roll up the private driveway leading to a peaceful plateau and 4 structures, plenty of parking, kitchens, washer and dryers, office space and much more. Shangri-la in the middle of all the magical hustle and bustle of Malibu, come see this rare opportunity for a short term residential lease or a short term pop-up commercial/retail/office spot. Additional units available, call agent for details..