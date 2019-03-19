21439 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar fire pit parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

also for sale $3,950,000 ( lease option) call agent for details. Surfers paradise directly across from La Costa beach. Minutes to Santa Monica and surrounded by Malibu's finest restaurants, shopping, beach communities and nature. This seaside vacation destination is fully furnished w/ 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths, completely gated for privacy and dogs, security cameras, Parking for 5 + cars, has all the goodies to have family and friends gather at this exquisite Malibu home. The Tropical Backyard has a waterfall black bottom-pool, spa (8-10) fire pit, BBQ , smoker, double hammock, lounge chairs outdoor tv, outdoor dining ,Chefs working kitchen offers new appliances ie; Gaggenau cooktop, double oven, double sinks, bar sink, ninja coffee bar,wine storage, beverage refrig, click on virtual tour