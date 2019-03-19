All apartments in Malibu
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21439 PACIFIC COAST Highway

21439 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

21439 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
also for sale $3,950,000 ( lease option) call agent for details. Surfers paradise directly across from La Costa beach. Minutes to Santa Monica and surrounded by Malibu's finest restaurants, shopping, beach communities and nature. This seaside vacation destination is fully furnished w/ 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths, completely gated for privacy and dogs, security cameras, Parking for 5 + cars, has all the goodies to have family and friends gather at this exquisite Malibu home. The Tropical Backyard has a waterfall black bottom-pool, spa (8-10) fire pit, BBQ , smoker, double hammock, lounge chairs outdoor tv, outdoor dining ,Chefs working kitchen offers new appliances ie; Gaggenau cooktop, double oven, double sinks, bar sink, ninja coffee bar,wine storage, beverage refrig, click on virtual tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21439 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
21439 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 21439 PACIFIC COAST Highway have?
Some of 21439 PACIFIC COAST Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21439 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
21439 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21439 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 21439 PACIFIC COAST Highway is pet friendly.
Does 21439 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
Yes, 21439 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers parking.
Does 21439 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21439 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21439 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
Yes, 21439 PACIFIC COAST Highway has a pool.
Does 21439 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 21439 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 21439 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21439 PACIFIC COAST Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 21439 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 21439 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
