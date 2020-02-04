21370 RAMBLA Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated gym hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking hot tub media room

Enjoy breathtaking panoramic and coastline views from nearly every square foot of this pristine contemporary Tuscan home situated above La Costa Beach. The main floor open plan includes the living room, dining area and kitchen, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and spectacular ocean views. Private large office space with separate entrance and French doors leading out to front garden. Master bedroom with remodeled master bath shares the second floor with two guest bedrooms, each with their own private ocean view balcony and en suite bathroom. Additional rooms on bottom level, perfect for a home theatre, gym, art studio or game room. Beautifully landscaped backyard with hot tub and private walkway leading down to La Costa Beach Club and PCH.