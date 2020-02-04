All apartments in Malibu
21370 RAMBLA Vista

21370 Rambla Vista · No Longer Available
Location

21370 Rambla Vista, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
hot tub
media room
Enjoy breathtaking panoramic and coastline views from nearly every square foot of this pristine contemporary Tuscan home situated above La Costa Beach. The main floor open plan includes the living room, dining area and kitchen, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and spectacular ocean views. Private large office space with separate entrance and French doors leading out to front garden. Master bedroom with remodeled master bath shares the second floor with two guest bedrooms, each with their own private ocean view balcony and en suite bathroom. Additional rooms on bottom level, perfect for a home theatre, gym, art studio or game room. Beautifully landscaped backyard with hot tub and private walkway leading down to La Costa Beach Club and PCH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21370 RAMBLA Vista have any available units?
21370 RAMBLA Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 21370 RAMBLA Vista have?
Some of 21370 RAMBLA Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21370 RAMBLA Vista currently offering any rent specials?
21370 RAMBLA Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21370 RAMBLA Vista pet-friendly?
No, 21370 RAMBLA Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 21370 RAMBLA Vista offer parking?
Yes, 21370 RAMBLA Vista offers parking.
Does 21370 RAMBLA Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21370 RAMBLA Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21370 RAMBLA Vista have a pool?
No, 21370 RAMBLA Vista does not have a pool.
Does 21370 RAMBLA Vista have accessible units?
No, 21370 RAMBLA Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 21370 RAMBLA Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 21370 RAMBLA Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21370 RAMBLA Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 21370 RAMBLA Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
