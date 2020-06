Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful and Unique La Costa Beach house . Open floor plan with the living room, dining room and kitchen all facing the beach. Large downstairs deck. Upstairs master bedroom with sitting area facing the beach with its own private deck. Master bathroom has a spa tub, steam shower and large closet. 3 additional bedrooms each with full bathrooms. Cinema with a murphy bed. A very cool house. Available now.