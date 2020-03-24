All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 20638 PACIFIC COAST Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
20638 PACIFIC COAST Highway
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:53 AM

20638 PACIFIC COAST Highway

20638 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20638 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Located on Las Flores beach in Malibu, this modern, upgraded condo is fully furnished and ready for lease. Ocean views from every room. Complete with in-unit washer and dryer and huge closets, the home boasts smart technology with digital controls for lighting, temperature, window coverings, and Sonos surround sound. Gourmet kitchen is equipped with quartz counters, Subzero refrigerator, and high-end cookware. Floor to ceiling pocket doors, allowing for tons of natural light, lead out to the spacious deck overlooking the ocean. Living room is complete with large tv and cozy fireplace. Tandem parking for two cars and private beach access make this amazing condo the perfect beach retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20638 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
20638 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 20638 PACIFIC COAST Highway have?
Some of 20638 PACIFIC COAST Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20638 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
20638 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20638 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 20638 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 20638 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
Yes, 20638 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers parking.
Does 20638 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20638 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20638 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
No, 20638 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have a pool.
Does 20638 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 20638 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 20638 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20638 PACIFIC COAST Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 20638 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 20638 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 1 BedroomsMalibu 2 Bedrooms
Malibu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalibu Apartments with Garage
Malibu Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts