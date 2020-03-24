20638 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

Located on Las Flores beach in Malibu, this modern, upgraded condo is fully furnished and ready for lease. Ocean views from every room. Complete with in-unit washer and dryer and huge closets, the home boasts smart technology with digital controls for lighting, temperature, window coverings, and Sonos surround sound. Gourmet kitchen is equipped with quartz counters, Subzero refrigerator, and high-end cookware. Floor to ceiling pocket doors, allowing for tons of natural light, lead out to the spacious deck overlooking the ocean. Living room is complete with large tv and cozy fireplace. Tandem parking for two cars and private beach access make this amazing condo the perfect beach retreat.