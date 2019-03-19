All apartments in Malibu
20404 LITTLE ROCK Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20404 LITTLE ROCK Way

20404 Little Rock Way · No Longer Available
Location

20404 Little Rock Way, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Beauty, peace, and tranquility only a 10 minute drive from Santa Monica. Unobstructed breathtaking views of Santa Monica Bay and the Queen's Necklace from each room. This Balinese-style villa rests on over 3/4 acre of beautiful mature landscaping. The tiered property offers an expansive wood deck (approx. 1600 sqft), heated pool with cabana, spa, and garden with waterfall. Incredible master suite with vaulted bamboo ceiling and luxurious bath. Within the residence, one will find hardwood, bamboo and terrazzo floors, along with authentic teak furniture imported from Bali. A true tropical retreat and entertainer's dream home in Malibu, which has been celebrity rented on several occasions. There is also an attached full guesthouse with separate entrance. Located in Big Rock - Where mountains meet the ocean. Available 01/01/2019. Private showings require 48hr notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20404 LITTLE ROCK Way have any available units?
20404 LITTLE ROCK Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 20404 LITTLE ROCK Way have?
Some of 20404 LITTLE ROCK Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20404 LITTLE ROCK Way currently offering any rent specials?
20404 LITTLE ROCK Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20404 LITTLE ROCK Way pet-friendly?
No, 20404 LITTLE ROCK Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 20404 LITTLE ROCK Way offer parking?
Yes, 20404 LITTLE ROCK Way offers parking.
Does 20404 LITTLE ROCK Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20404 LITTLE ROCK Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20404 LITTLE ROCK Way have a pool?
Yes, 20404 LITTLE ROCK Way has a pool.
Does 20404 LITTLE ROCK Way have accessible units?
No, 20404 LITTLE ROCK Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20404 LITTLE ROCK Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20404 LITTLE ROCK Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 20404 LITTLE ROCK Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 20404 LITTLE ROCK Way does not have units with air conditioning.
