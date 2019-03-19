20404 LITTLE ROCK Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Beauty, peace, and tranquility only a 10 minute drive from Santa Monica. Unobstructed breathtaking views of Santa Monica Bay and the Queen's Necklace from each room. This Balinese-style villa rests on over 3/4 acre of beautiful mature landscaping. The tiered property offers an expansive wood deck (approx. 1600 sqft), heated pool with cabana, spa, and garden with waterfall. Incredible master suite with vaulted bamboo ceiling and luxurious bath. Within the residence, one will find hardwood, bamboo and terrazzo floors, along with authentic teak furniture imported from Bali. A true tropical retreat and entertainer's dream home in Malibu, which has been celebrity rented on several occasions. There is also an attached full guesthouse with separate entrance. Located in Big Rock - Where mountains meet the ocean. Available 01/01/2019. Private showings require 48hr notice.