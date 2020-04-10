19722 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

Picture perfect, fully furnished and ready to go! This little beach house in East Malibu has an impressive 55' of beach frontage with total privacy and is ready for immediate move in. All the amenities you'll need are available, including an extra large master suite, open living room and kitchen, ocean front jacuzzi tub, Direct TV, high speed internet, Central AC and a private courtyard. A tastefully designed sliding glass door system allows for indoor-outdoor beach-front living with expansive views of the Queens Necklace, Catalina and the dramatic Big Rock Beach. Enjoy your own private walkway off the back deck which leads to an ocean front landing where you can enjoy the beach with family and friends in privacy.