Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Huge views from this charming guest house on a private Malibu estate. Enjoy viewing the Queens Necklace, Pacific Ocean and city lights views from the winding paths on this beautiful estate. Behind gates this guest house has one bedroom, two bathrooms, updated kitchen, patio and balcony (both with great ocean views), and lots of parking. All conveniently located near Santa Monica. Easy access to Las Tunas State Beach. Available for long term lease.