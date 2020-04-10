19256 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Come see and enjoy this very warm and inviting furnished 3 level Las Tunas beach home. Wonderful master bedroom suite with fireplace, private deck, main level has a lovely updated kitchen and dining area with a large family room with fireplace and deck. Come up to the top level and have fun in an all-purpose recreation room with deck. Finally there is a great roof-top deck to enjoy the magnificent coastline views. Great 2 car garage with storage and very close to town and all shopping and restaurants.