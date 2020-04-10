All apartments in Malibu
19256 PACIFIC COAST Highway

19256 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

19256 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Come see and enjoy this very warm and inviting furnished 3 level Las Tunas beach home. Wonderful master bedroom suite with fireplace, private deck, main level has a lovely updated kitchen and dining area with a large family room with fireplace and deck. Come up to the top level and have fun in an all-purpose recreation room with deck. Finally there is a great roof-top deck to enjoy the magnificent coastline views. Great 2 car garage with storage and very close to town and all shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19256 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
19256 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 19256 PACIFIC COAST Highway have?
Some of 19256 PACIFIC COAST Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19256 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
19256 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19256 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 19256 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 19256 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
Yes, 19256 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers parking.
Does 19256 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19256 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19256 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
No, 19256 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have a pool.
Does 19256 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 19256 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 19256 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19256 PACIFIC COAST Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 19256 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 19256 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
