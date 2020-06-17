387 School Ct

Amenities

This gorgeous 2-story, newer construction home (2017) is located in the beautiful Town of Los Gatos. With over 2,000 SF, this spacious home offers 3-bedrooms, 2.5-baths and is appointed with beautiful finishes and materials throughout. Featuring stunning hardwood floors, quartz countertops, high ceilings and recessed LED lighting throughout. Perfect for entertainment, with a modern entertainers kitchen spilling out to a spacious living room and dining area. Enjoy the latest kitchen amenities including a large island with barstools, a 5-gas burner range and dramatic hood, GE stainless steel appliances, and Monogram built-in refrigerator.



This home features a luxurious master suite equipped with a walk-in closet, separate shower, and spa-like soaking tub. Enjoy the convenience of Nest controlled central air conditioning and heating, a well-equipped laundry room, and attached two-car garage with ample storage. Centrally located minutes to downtown Los Gatos, Saratoga, and Campbell. This home provides easy access to highways 85, 17/880, tech companies, hospitals, and highly desirable schools (Marshall Lane Elementary, Rolling Hills Middle, and Westmont High School).