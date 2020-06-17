All apartments in Los Gatos
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:11 AM

387 School Ct

387 School Ct · (408) 888-4700
Location

387 School Ct, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2026 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
This gorgeous 2-story, newer construction home (2017) is located in the beautiful Town of Los Gatos. With over 2,000 SF, this spacious home offers 3-bedrooms, 2.5-baths and is appointed with beautiful finishes and materials throughout. Featuring stunning hardwood floors, quartz countertops, high ceilings and recessed LED lighting throughout. Perfect for entertainment, with a modern entertainers kitchen spilling out to a spacious living room and dining area. Enjoy the latest kitchen amenities including a large island with barstools, a 5-gas burner range and dramatic hood, GE stainless steel appliances, and Monogram built-in refrigerator.

This home features a luxurious master suite equipped with a walk-in closet, separate shower, and spa-like soaking tub. Enjoy the convenience of Nest controlled central air conditioning and heating, a well-equipped laundry room, and attached two-car garage with ample storage. Centrally located minutes to downtown Los Gatos, Saratoga, and Campbell. This home provides easy access to highways 85, 17/880, tech companies, hospitals, and highly desirable schools (Marshall Lane Elementary, Rolling Hills Middle, and Westmont High School).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 387 School Ct have any available units?
387 School Ct has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 387 School Ct have?
Some of 387 School Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 387 School Ct currently offering any rent specials?
387 School Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 387 School Ct pet-friendly?
No, 387 School Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Gatos.
Does 387 School Ct offer parking?
Yes, 387 School Ct does offer parking.
Does 387 School Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 387 School Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 387 School Ct have a pool?
No, 387 School Ct does not have a pool.
Does 387 School Ct have accessible units?
No, 387 School Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 387 School Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 387 School Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 387 School Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 387 School Ct has units with air conditioning.
