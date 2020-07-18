309 Creekside Village Dr.

Amenities

Los Gatos Creekside Village- 3 Bedroom Home- LG Schools! - We are proud to present this beautiful Craftsman Style home in the exclusive neighborhood of Creekside Village! This 1502sqft home boasts three large bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms. Extremely spacious master bedroom with two closets, linen closet, bathroom with sunken jet tub & glass shower. Open kitchen with Granite counter tops. Large two car garage. Central Heating & AC. Washer & Dryer inside.



Community features a clubhouse with a Gathering Room, workout facility & swimming pool.

Just a few minute walk to Los Gatos downtown shops and dining! Prestigious Los Gatos Schools.



Easy access to Highway 9, 17 & 85



Sorry NO PETS



*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.



Please call our office BEFORE applying.



To apply for this property on line please visit our web site. www.rec-rentals.com. Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Total charges are rent + $20 monthly for the tenant benefit program.



Real Estate Connections

408-873-2100

BRE CORP LIC# 01201656



