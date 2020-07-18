All apartments in Los Gatos
Find more places like 309 Creekside Village Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Gatos, CA
/
309 Creekside Village Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

309 Creekside Village Dr.

309 Creekside Village Drive · (408) 873-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Gatos
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

309 Creekside Village Drive, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 309 Creekside Village Dr. · Avail. now

$5,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1502 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Los Gatos Creekside Village- 3 Bedroom Home- LG Schools! - We are proud to present this beautiful Craftsman Style home in the exclusive neighborhood of Creekside Village! This 1502sqft home boasts three large bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms. Extremely spacious master bedroom with two closets, linen closet, bathroom with sunken jet tub & glass shower. Open kitchen with Granite counter tops. Large two car garage. Central Heating & AC. Washer & Dryer inside.

Community features a clubhouse with a Gathering Room, workout facility & swimming pool.
Just a few minute walk to Los Gatos downtown shops and dining! Prestigious Los Gatos Schools.

Easy access to Highway 9, 17 & 85

Sorry NO PETS

*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.

Please call our office BEFORE applying.

To apply for this property on line please visit our web site. www.rec-rentals.com. Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Total charges are rent + $20 monthly for the tenant benefit program.

Real Estate Connections
408-873-2100
BRE CORP LIC# 01201656

(RLNE5899224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Creekside Village Dr. have any available units?
309 Creekside Village Dr. has a unit available for $5,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 309 Creekside Village Dr. have?
Some of 309 Creekside Village Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Creekside Village Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
309 Creekside Village Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Creekside Village Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 309 Creekside Village Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Gatos.
Does 309 Creekside Village Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 309 Creekside Village Dr. offers parking.
Does 309 Creekside Village Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Creekside Village Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Creekside Village Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 309 Creekside Village Dr. has a pool.
Does 309 Creekside Village Dr. have accessible units?
No, 309 Creekside Village Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Creekside Village Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Creekside Village Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Creekside Village Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 309 Creekside Village Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 309 Creekside Village Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aventino
200 Winchester Cir
Los Gatos, CA 95032
Vivere Los Gatos
137 Riviera Dr
Los Gatos, CA 95032
Bay Tree
347 Massol Ave
Los Gatos, CA 95030
El Gato Penthouse
20 E Main St
Los Gatos, CA 95030

Similar Pages

Los Gatos 1 BedroomsLos Gatos 2 Bedrooms
Los Gatos Apartments with BalconiesLos Gatos Apartments with Parking
Los Gatos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CALivermore, CAMonterey, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CAMorgan Hill, CA
San Lorenzo, CALos Altos, CABrentwood, CAGilroy, CAEl Cerrito, CAMarina, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity