203 Escobar Ave

This Los Gatos Villages two bedroom Condo is available middle of March! Prime location in the community, located across from a small creek, providing privacy and serenity. In the living room you will find wood laminate flooring which continues through the dining area. Vaulted ceilings, and floor to ceiling windows in the living room allows for lots of natural light. Spacious living room and dining area located right off the kitchen. Recently remodeled kitchen with new white cabinets and beautiful quartz countertops, electric cook-top and dishwasher.



There are 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms in this townhouse which offers approximately 1,054 sq ft of living space. Private back patio with access through the dining area and master bedroom. 2 car attached garage with washer and dryer for tenants use.



Community pool and clubhouse.

Central AC and Heating



Available Now.

Sorry, no pets.



$3,000 per month.

$4,400 security deposit.



Cecily Mommaerts

DRE# 02028744

DWM Properties, Inc

DRE 02021398

408-356-6893