Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:30 AM

203 Escobar Ave

203 Escobar Avenue · (408) 356-6893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

203 Escobar Avenue, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft



Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
For more information please visit our website www.dwmproperties.com or call 408-356-6893 DWM Properties, Inc. DRE 02021398

This Los Gatos Villages two bedroom Condo is available middle of March! Prime location in the community, located across from a small creek, providing privacy and serenity. In the living room you will find wood laminate flooring which continues through the dining area. Vaulted ceilings, and floor to ceiling windows in the living room allows for lots of natural light. Spacious living room and dining area located right off the kitchen. Recently remodeled kitchen with new white cabinets and beautiful quartz countertops, electric cook-top and dishwasher.

There are 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms in this townhouse which offers approximately 1,054 sq ft of living space. Private back patio with access through the dining area and master bedroom. 2 car attached garage with washer and dryer for tenants use.

Community pool and clubhouse.
Central AC and Heating

Available Now.
Sorry, no pets.

$3,000 per month.
$4,400 security deposit.

Cecily Mommaerts
DRE# 02028744
DWM Properties, Inc
DRE 02021398
408-356-6893

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Escobar Ave have any available units?
203 Escobar Ave has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 203 Escobar Ave have?
Some of 203 Escobar Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Escobar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
203 Escobar Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Escobar Ave pet-friendly?
No, 203 Escobar Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Gatos.
Does 203 Escobar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 203 Escobar Ave does offer parking.
Does 203 Escobar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 Escobar Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Escobar Ave have a pool?
Yes, 203 Escobar Ave has a pool.
Does 203 Escobar Ave have accessible units?
No, 203 Escobar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Escobar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Escobar Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Escobar Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 203 Escobar Ave has units with air conditioning.
