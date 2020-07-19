138 Forest Hill Drive

Amenities
Well maintained home in an amazing Los Gatos location! - We are proud to present this well maintained, ranch style home in a quiet, walk-able neighborhood with great schools nearby.
This 3 bedroom, 2 newly updated bathrooms home offers a lot of space. The home features a 2 car detached garage with ample parking space. The home also features newer paint, plenty of closet space, and newer quality carpets throughout. There is a separate formal dining room and separate formal living area, which has access into the front courtyard. Each bedroom has light fixtures and lots of closet space, while the master has a ceiling fan and double closets. With an entertaining style layout, the living room over looks the mature landscaped back yard, it also offers a ceiling fan, ornamental fire place, and built in hutch. The kitchen includes: garbage disposal, refrigerator, builtin electric stove/oven, dishwasher, and tons of cabinet space!
Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
Sorry, no pets.
*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.
To apply for this property, please visit our website: www.rec-rentals.com.
Kindly note, call our office BEFORE applying; application fees are non-refundable. All applications can be found on our website.
Real Estate Connections
408-873-2100
CalDRE Corporation license # 01201656
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5917567)