138 Forest Hill Drive

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Well maintained home in an amazing Los Gatos location! - We are proud to present this well maintained, ranch style home in a quiet, walk-able neighborhood with great schools nearby.



This 3 bedroom, 2 newly updated bathrooms home offers a lot of space. The home features a 2 car detached garage with ample parking space. The home also features newer paint, plenty of closet space, and newer quality carpets throughout. There is a separate formal dining room and separate formal living area, which has access into the front courtyard. Each bedroom has light fixtures and lots of closet space, while the master has a ceiling fan and double closets. With an entertaining style layout, the living room over looks the mature landscaped back yard, it also offers a ceiling fan, ornamental fire place, and built in hutch. The kitchen includes: garbage disposal, refrigerator, builtin electric stove/oven, dishwasher, and tons of cabinet space!



Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Sorry, no pets.



*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.



To apply for this property, please visit our website: www.rec-rentals.com.

Kindly note, call our office BEFORE applying; application fees are non-refundable. All applications can be found on our website.



Real Estate Connections

408-873-2100

CalDRE Corporation license # 01201656



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5917567)