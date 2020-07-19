All apartments in Los Gatos
Find more places like 138 Forest Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Gatos, CA
/
138 Forest Hill Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

138 Forest Hill Drive

138 Forest Hill Drive · (408) 873-2100 ext. 288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Gatos
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

138 Forest Hill Drive, Los Gatos, CA 95032
Strathmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 138 Forest Hill Drive · Avail. now

$3,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1573 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Well maintained home in an amazing Los Gatos location! - We are proud to present this well maintained, ranch style home in a quiet, walk-able neighborhood with great schools nearby.

This 3 bedroom, 2 newly updated bathrooms home offers a lot of space. The home features a 2 car detached garage with ample parking space. The home also features newer paint, plenty of closet space, and newer quality carpets throughout. There is a separate formal dining room and separate formal living area, which has access into the front courtyard. Each bedroom has light fixtures and lots of closet space, while the master has a ceiling fan and double closets. With an entertaining style layout, the living room over looks the mature landscaped back yard, it also offers a ceiling fan, ornamental fire place, and built in hutch. The kitchen includes: garbage disposal, refrigerator, builtin electric stove/oven, dishwasher, and tons of cabinet space!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Sorry, no pets.

*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.

To apply for this property, please visit our website: www.rec-rentals.com.
Kindly note, call our office BEFORE applying; application fees are non-refundable. All applications can be found on our website.

Real Estate Connections
408-873-2100
CalDRE Corporation license # 01201656

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Forest Hill Drive have any available units?
138 Forest Hill Drive has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 138 Forest Hill Drive have?
Some of 138 Forest Hill Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Forest Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
138 Forest Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Forest Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 138 Forest Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Gatos.
Does 138 Forest Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 138 Forest Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 138 Forest Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Forest Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Forest Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 138 Forest Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 138 Forest Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 138 Forest Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Forest Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 Forest Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Forest Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Forest Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 138 Forest Hill Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aventino
200 Winchester Cir
Los Gatos, CA 95032
Bay Tree
347 Massol Ave
Los Gatos, CA 95030
Vivere Los Gatos
137 Riviera Dr
Los Gatos, CA 95032
El Gato Penthouse
20 E Main St
Los Gatos, CA 95030

Similar Pages

Los Gatos 1 BedroomsLos Gatos 2 Bedrooms
Los Gatos Apartments with BalconiesLos Gatos Apartments with Parking
Los Gatos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CALivermore, CAMonterey, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CAMorgan Hill, CA
San Lorenzo, CALos Altos, CABrentwood, CAGilroy, CAEl Cerrito, CAMarina, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity