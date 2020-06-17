All apartments in Los Gatos
Find more places like 120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Gatos, CA
/
120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3

120 Oak Rim Way · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Gatos
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

120 Oak Rim Way, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

PROMOTION:

"SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $500 MOVE IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE AND MOVE IN ON OR BEFORE June 17TH of 2020!"

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pleasant, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms townhouse property rental in a quiet neighborhood in Los Gatos. A dedicated parking spot among the carports and off-street parking is available.

The interior is airy, unfurnished, and features hardwood first floor, tile bathroom, carpet for the second floors, beige painted walls, and windows that bring natural light. A kitchen fully equipped with smooth countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawers, as well as stainless steel appliances. Including an in-unit washer, dryer, and electric heating in the walls installed. The exterior features patio at the back. The compound has beautiful landscaping and a swimming pool in the courtyard.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, yard maintenance, and HOA fees.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=56DaR5iBm4U

Additional Details:
Pets are not allowed on the premises.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby Parks: Vasona Lake County Park, Oak Meadow Park, Blossom Hill Park, and Live Oak Manor Park.

The propertys Walkscore is 82/100 and Bikescore is 85/10

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5613136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3 have any available units?
120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3 have?
Some of 120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Gatos.
Does 120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3 have a pool?
Yes, 120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3 has a pool.
Does 120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bay Tree
347 Massol Ave
Los Gatos, CA 95030
Vivere Los Gatos
137 Riviera Dr
Los Gatos, CA 95032
Aventino
200 Winchester Cir
Los Gatos, CA 95032
El Gato Penthouse
20 E Main St
Los Gatos, CA 95030

Similar Pages

Los Gatos 1 BedroomsLos Gatos 2 Bedrooms
Los Gatos Apartments with BalconyLos Gatos Dog Friendly Apartments
Los Gatos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAMonterey, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CA
Los Altos, CABrentwood, CAGilroy, CAEl Cerrito, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity