120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport courtyard parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access

Pleasant, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms townhouse property rental in a quiet neighborhood in Los Gatos. A dedicated parking spot among the carports and off-street parking is available.



The interior is airy, unfurnished, and features hardwood first floor, tile bathroom, carpet for the second floors, beige painted walls, and windows that bring natural light. A kitchen fully equipped with smooth countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawers, as well as stainless steel appliances. Including an in-unit washer, dryer, and electric heating in the walls installed. The exterior features patio at the back. The compound has beautiful landscaping and a swimming pool in the courtyard.



Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, yard maintenance, and HOA fees.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=56DaR5iBm4U



Additional Details:

Pets are not allowed on the premises.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



Nearby Parks: Vasona Lake County Park, Oak Meadow Park, Blossom Hill Park, and Live Oak Manor Park.



The propertys Walkscore is 82/100 and Bikescore is 85/10



(RLNE5613136)