111 Los Gatos Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

For more information please visit our website www.dwmproperties.com or call 408-356-6893 DWM Properties, Inc. DRE 02021398



This is a great opportunity for your family to live only a block from Los Gatos High School. This spacious 2 bedroom, plus 2 additional bedroom sized dens, 2 bath home, is tucked back off of Los Gatos blvd behind the History Club. Owner reports this home is close to 2500 sq.ft. Large living area, with a spacious family room, updated kitchen, separate dining and a full sized laundry room (W/D NOT included). Upstairs can be used as a full master bedroom suite, with a large walk in closet, and a full bath. Newer carpets. This property will be available for a new resident mid March. Call now for more information

$4850 a month

$6500 security deposit

Pets Negotiable with additional deposit



For showing times or full property address please see our website at http://www.dwmproperties.com or call 408-356-6893.



Nicole Abbott

DRE 01244928

DWM Properties, Inc.

DRE 02021398

408-356-6893