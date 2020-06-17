All apartments in Los Gatos
111 Los Gatos Blvd
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:42 AM

111 Los Gatos Blvd

111 Los Gatos Boulevard · (408) 827-4910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 Los Gatos Boulevard, Los Gatos, CA 95030

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
For more information please visit our website www.dwmproperties.com or call 408-356-6893 DWM Properties, Inc. DRE 02021398

This is a great opportunity for your family to live only a block from Los Gatos High School. This spacious 2 bedroom, plus 2 additional bedroom sized dens, 2 bath home, is tucked back off of Los Gatos blvd behind the History Club. Owner reports this home is close to 2500 sq.ft. Large living area, with a spacious family room, updated kitchen, separate dining and a full sized laundry room (W/D NOT included). Upstairs can be used as a full master bedroom suite, with a large walk in closet, and a full bath. Newer carpets. This property will be available for a new resident mid March. Call now for more information
$4850 a month
$6500 security deposit
Pets Negotiable with additional deposit

For showing times or full property address please see our website at http://www.dwmproperties.com or call 408-356-6893.

Nicole Abbott
DRE 01244928
DWM Properties, Inc.
DRE 02021398
408-356-6893

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Los Gatos Blvd have any available units?
111 Los Gatos Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Gatos, CA.
What amenities does 111 Los Gatos Blvd have?
Some of 111 Los Gatos Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Los Gatos Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
111 Los Gatos Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Los Gatos Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Los Gatos Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 111 Los Gatos Blvd offer parking?
No, 111 Los Gatos Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 111 Los Gatos Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Los Gatos Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Los Gatos Blvd have a pool?
No, 111 Los Gatos Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 111 Los Gatos Blvd have accessible units?
No, 111 Los Gatos Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Los Gatos Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Los Gatos Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Los Gatos Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Los Gatos Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
