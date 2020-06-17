111 Los Gatos Blvd

Amenities
This is a great opportunity for your family to live only a block from Los Gatos High School. This spacious 2 bedroom, plus 2 additional bedroom sized dens, 2 bath home, is tucked back off of Los Gatos blvd behind the History Club. Owner reports this home is close to 2500 sq.ft. Large living area, with a spacious family room, updated kitchen, separate dining and a full sized laundry room (W/D NOT included). Upstairs can be used as a full master bedroom suite, with a large walk in closet, and a full bath. Newer carpets. This property will be available for a new resident mid March. Call now for more information
$4850 a month
$6500 security deposit
Pets Negotiable with additional deposit
