Last updated November 22 2019 at 1:35 AM

6815 BAIRD Avenue

6815 Baird Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6815 Baird Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Complete remodel 2 bedroom 2 bathroom in Reseda. Kitchen with granite counters opens up to living and dinning with hardwood floors. Gated parking 2 tandem spots, laundry in unit. Built in 2008

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6815 BAIRD Avenue have any available units?
6815 BAIRD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6815 BAIRD Avenue have?
Some of 6815 BAIRD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6815 BAIRD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6815 BAIRD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6815 BAIRD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6815 BAIRD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6815 BAIRD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6815 BAIRD Avenue offers parking.
Does 6815 BAIRD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6815 BAIRD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6815 BAIRD Avenue have a pool?
No, 6815 BAIRD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6815 BAIRD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6815 BAIRD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6815 BAIRD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6815 BAIRD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

