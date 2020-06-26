All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5230 Zelzah Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5230 Zelzah Avenue
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 PM

5230 Zelzah Avenue

5230 Zelzah Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5230 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Desirable fully renovated Encino townhome move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5230 Zelzah Avenue have any available units?
5230 Zelzah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5230 Zelzah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5230 Zelzah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5230 Zelzah Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5230 Zelzah Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5230 Zelzah Avenue offer parking?
No, 5230 Zelzah Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5230 Zelzah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5230 Zelzah Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5230 Zelzah Avenue have a pool?
No, 5230 Zelzah Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5230 Zelzah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5230 Zelzah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5230 Zelzah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5230 Zelzah Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5230 Zelzah Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5230 Zelzah Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College