Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5230 Zelzah Avenue
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5230 Zelzah Avenue
5230 Zelzah Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5230 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Desirable fully renovated Encino townhome move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5230 Zelzah Avenue have any available units?
5230 Zelzah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5230 Zelzah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5230 Zelzah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5230 Zelzah Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5230 Zelzah Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5230 Zelzah Avenue offer parking?
No, 5230 Zelzah Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5230 Zelzah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5230 Zelzah Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5230 Zelzah Avenue have a pool?
No, 5230 Zelzah Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5230 Zelzah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5230 Zelzah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5230 Zelzah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5230 Zelzah Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5230 Zelzah Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5230 Zelzah Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
