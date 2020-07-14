4152 Arlington Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar

This five-bedroom and three-bathroom single family home is located in the Leimert Park neighborhood in Los Angeles. The property is a twenty-two-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the Expo / Western Station stop. It is also conveniently situated within a five to ten-minute walk to nearby restaurants, coffee shops, pharmacies and grocery stores. The lot features a wide front yard and a tiled patio out backperfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. Inside, the kitchen, bathrooms and common areas are layered with tiled flooring for added durability while the bedrooms feature rich hardwood flooring. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of storage space, one of which has a vaulted ceiling. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Nearby parks:

Stocker Plaza, Martin Luther King Junior Park and Angeles Mesa Park



Nearby Schools:

Libertas College Preparatory Charter - 0.51 miles, 7/10

New Heights Charter School - 0.14 miles, 6/10

KIPP Scholar Academy - 0.5 miles, 5/10

Today's Fresh Start-Compton - 0.82 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

209 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

102 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

40 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

105 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles



(RLNE4585268)