Los Angeles, CA
4152 Arlington Ave
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:04 PM

4152 Arlington Ave

4152 S Arlington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4152 S Arlington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
This five-bedroom and three-bathroom single family home is located in the Leimert Park neighborhood in Los Angeles. The property is a twenty-two-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the Expo / Western Station stop. It is also conveniently situated within a five to ten-minute walk to nearby restaurants, coffee shops, pharmacies and grocery stores. The lot features a wide front yard and a tiled patio out backperfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. Inside, the kitchen, bathrooms and common areas are layered with tiled flooring for added durability while the bedrooms feature rich hardwood flooring. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of storage space, one of which has a vaulted ceiling. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Nearby parks:
Stocker Plaza, Martin Luther King Junior Park and Angeles Mesa Park

Nearby Schools:
Libertas College Preparatory Charter - 0.51 miles, 7/10
New Heights Charter School - 0.14 miles, 6/10
KIPP Scholar Academy - 0.5 miles, 5/10
Today's Fresh Start-Compton - 0.82 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
209 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
102 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
40 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
105 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4152 Arlington Ave have any available units?
4152 Arlington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4152 Arlington Ave have?
Some of 4152 Arlington Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4152 Arlington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4152 Arlington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4152 Arlington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4152 Arlington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4152 Arlington Ave offer parking?
No, 4152 Arlington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4152 Arlington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4152 Arlington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4152 Arlington Ave have a pool?
No, 4152 Arlington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4152 Arlington Ave have accessible units?
No, 4152 Arlington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4152 Arlington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4152 Arlington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
