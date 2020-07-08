All apartments in Los Angeles
2817 Burkshire Ave
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

2817 Burkshire Ave

2817 Burkshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2817 Burkshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 07/15/20 West Los Angeles rental - Property Id: 281017

2013 Remodel. Walking distance Whole Food and Starbuck.
2 miles from Santa Monica Pier. Close to 405 and 10 FWY.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281017
Property Id 281017

(RLNE5785250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 Burkshire Ave have any available units?
2817 Burkshire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2817 Burkshire Ave have?
Some of 2817 Burkshire Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 Burkshire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2817 Burkshire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 Burkshire Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2817 Burkshire Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2817 Burkshire Ave offer parking?
No, 2817 Burkshire Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2817 Burkshire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2817 Burkshire Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 Burkshire Ave have a pool?
No, 2817 Burkshire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2817 Burkshire Ave have accessible units?
No, 2817 Burkshire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 Burkshire Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2817 Burkshire Ave has units with dishwashers.

