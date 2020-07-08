2817 Burkshire Ave

2817 Burkshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Mar Vista
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
internet access
Available 07/15/20 West Los Angeles rental - Property Id: 281017
2013 Remodel. Walking distance Whole Food and Starbuck. 2 miles from Santa Monica Pier. Close to 405 and 10 FWY. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281017 Property Id 281017
(RLNE5785250)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
