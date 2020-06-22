All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14322 DICKENS Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14322 DICKENS Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14322 DICKENS Street

14322 W Dickens St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14322 W Dickens St, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRICE REDUCED: Luxurious 2 bed 2.5 baths town-home in prime Sherman Oaks location south of Ventura Blvd with private rooftop and serene canyon views! The open bright floor plan offers: beautiful custom finishes , living area w/ fireplace, dining area opens out to patio, gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Master suite w/ walk-in closet & stone bath w/separate shower. 2nd bedroom w/ full bath & walk-in closet. Attached garage, slate entry & high ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14322 DICKENS Street have any available units?
14322 DICKENS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14322 DICKENS Street have?
Some of 14322 DICKENS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14322 DICKENS Street currently offering any rent specials?
14322 DICKENS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14322 DICKENS Street pet-friendly?
No, 14322 DICKENS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14322 DICKENS Street offer parking?
Yes, 14322 DICKENS Street offers parking.
Does 14322 DICKENS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14322 DICKENS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14322 DICKENS Street have a pool?
No, 14322 DICKENS Street does not have a pool.
Does 14322 DICKENS Street have accessible units?
No, 14322 DICKENS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14322 DICKENS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14322 DICKENS Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College