12744 MILBANK Street
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

12744 MILBANK Street

12744 Milbank Street · No Longer Available
Location

12744 Milbank Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
QUIET DETATCHED GUEST HOUSE, WALK TO BEEMAN PARK REC CENTER/ Tennis courts /Track. Light Filled Seperate Private Entrance. One Bed with ample closet space., One Bath with linen closet, Eat in Kitchen with new cabinets and tile floors., plus access door to outside. Private Covered Front Porch, Surrounded by fruit trees, Shared Washer/ Dryer on Grounds. One A/C Heater in window, Ceiling fans in Living Room and Bedroom. Working Fireplace. Hardwood floors. New paint throughout.Water, Electric/ Gas and Gardener included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12744 MILBANK Street have any available units?
12744 MILBANK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12744 MILBANK Street have?
Some of 12744 MILBANK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12744 MILBANK Street currently offering any rent specials?
12744 MILBANK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12744 MILBANK Street pet-friendly?
No, 12744 MILBANK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12744 MILBANK Street offer parking?
Yes, 12744 MILBANK Street offers parking.
Does 12744 MILBANK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12744 MILBANK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12744 MILBANK Street have a pool?
No, 12744 MILBANK Street does not have a pool.
Does 12744 MILBANK Street have accessible units?
No, 12744 MILBANK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12744 MILBANK Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12744 MILBANK Street does not have units with dishwashers.

