12744 MILBANK Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking tennis court

QUIET DETATCHED GUEST HOUSE, WALK TO BEEMAN PARK REC CENTER/ Tennis courts /Track. Light Filled Seperate Private Entrance. One Bed with ample closet space., One Bath with linen closet, Eat in Kitchen with new cabinets and tile floors., plus access door to outside. Private Covered Front Porch, Surrounded by fruit trees, Shared Washer/ Dryer on Grounds. One A/C Heater in window, Ceiling fans in Living Room and Bedroom. Working Fireplace. Hardwood floors. New paint throughout.Water, Electric/ Gas and Gardener included.