All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1128 E 57th Street
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:10 PM
1 of 13
1128 E 57th Street
1128 East 57th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1128 East 57th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011
Central Alameda
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
the front unit of a duplex is ready to occupy 3 bedroom 1 bath home nice open floor concept it has small front yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1128 E 57th Street have any available units?
1128 E 57th Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1128 E 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1128 E 57th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 E 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1128 E 57th Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1128 E 57th Street offer parking?
No, 1128 E 57th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1128 E 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 E 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 E 57th Street have a pool?
No, 1128 E 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1128 E 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 1128 E 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 E 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 E 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 E 57th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 E 57th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
