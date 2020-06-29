All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Pine at Sixth

555 Pine Ave · (562) 242-3175
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Location

555 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 245 · Avail. now

$1,989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,023

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Unit 243 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,033

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. Jul 19

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 971 sqft

Unit 319 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,658

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pine at Sixth.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
cable included
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
fire pit
Pine at 6th Apartments in Long Beach, CA, offers NEWLY RENOVATED and pet-friendly studios, one, and two bedroom apartment homes and lofts featuring fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood style plank flooring, high ceilings, private patios, and balconies. Each spacious apartment home has a washer/dryer and more. (+more)Just steps from your door, you'll find a host of amenities at Pine at 6th, such as a resident fitness center, barbecue and picnic areas, and well-designed courtyards with outdoor seating. Also, enjoy the convenience of a package locker system, on-site retail, and gated subterranean parking.Located in the heart of downtown Long Beach, Pine at 6th is central to the best that Long Beach has to offer, including restaurants, shopping at The Streets, entertainment venues, and even the beach. With an ideal location just off the 710 and 405 freeways, right next to the Metro Blueline and within minutes of the Long Beach airport, your comm

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Underground Garage lot parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pine at Sixth have any available units?
Pine at Sixth has 13 units available starting at $1,989 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Pine at Sixth have?
Some of Pine at Sixth's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pine at Sixth currently offering any rent specials?
Pine at Sixth is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is Pine at Sixth pet-friendly?
Yes, Pine at Sixth is pet friendly.
Does Pine at Sixth offer parking?
Yes, Pine at Sixth offers parking.
Does Pine at Sixth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pine at Sixth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pine at Sixth have a pool?
No, Pine at Sixth does not have a pool.
Does Pine at Sixth have accessible units?
No, Pine at Sixth does not have accessible units.
Does Pine at Sixth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pine at Sixth has units with dishwashers.
