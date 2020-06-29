Pine at Sixth

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher cable included ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage on-site laundry pet friendly clubhouse concierge fire pit

Pine at 6th Apartments in Long Beach, CA, offers NEWLY RENOVATED and pet-friendly studios, one, and two bedroom apartment homes and lofts featuring fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood style plank flooring, high ceilings, private patios, and balconies. Each spacious apartment home has a washer/dryer and more. (+more)Just steps from your door, you'll find a host of amenities at Pine at 6th, such as a resident fitness center, barbecue and picnic areas, and well-designed courtyards with outdoor seating. Also, enjoy the convenience of a package locker system, on-site retail, and gated subterranean parking.Located in the heart of downtown Long Beach, Pine at 6th is central to the best that Long Beach has to offer, including restaurants, shopping at The Streets, entertainment venues, and even the beach. With an ideal location just off the 710 and 405 freeways, right next to the Metro Blueline and within minutes of the Long Beach airport, your comm