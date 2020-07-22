Apartment List
/
CA
/
lakewood
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:43 PM

201 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lakewood, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Lakewood should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your ... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Mutual
4803 Levelside Avenue
4803 Levelside Avenue, Lakewood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
1484 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with a 2 Car Garage - A beautiful house located in Lakewood is ready for you to call home! As you walk into the spacious living room you will find lots of natural lighting with hardwood flooring throughout, ready

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Imperial Estates West
11500 E 215th Street
11500 215th St, Lakewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Close to everything with beautiful landscaping - Property Id: 302492 This lower 1 bedroom unit, located on a beautifully landscaped property in Lakewood and in close proximity to the Long Beach Town Center, Edwards Theaters and local shops and

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Mutual
2514 Allred St
2514 Allred Street, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1250 sqft
2514 Allred St Available 08/01/20 Super Clean Lakewood House - Located in the city of Lakewood, this super clean property is ready for occupancy. With 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, this property boasts approximately 1250 square feet of living space.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastern Lakewood
12141 Centralia St #116
12141 Centralia Street, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1200 sqft
Fully Remodeled Lakewood Condo - Located in East Lakewood, this spacious condo is a real gem. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this ground level unit boasts approximately 1200 square feet of living space.

1 of 31

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Park
4502 Petaluma Ave.
4502 Petaluma Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1138 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Lakewood! - Come and see this lovely 3 bedroom home in Lakewood! First thing youll notice upon entry is the natural light from the large bay window, fresh new paint, and new vinyl plank flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
20 Units Available
Cypress
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,666
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
La Palma
7572 Silverado Ln
7572 Silverado Lane, La Palma, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 House for rent - Property Id: 318771 Beautiful spacious 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. 2 years old new floor with laminate on 2and floor and tile on first floor. Kitchen with beautiful cabinet and granite countertop.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
California Heights
3767 Walnut Avenue 1
3767 Walnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
600 sqft
Studio Guest house with a Loft - Property Id: 318735 Studio Guest Back house with a Loft Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3767-walnut-avenue-long-beach-ca-unit-1/318735 Property Id 318735 (RLNE5942945)

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lindbergh
1064 East Market Street
1064 Market Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
895 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties Now Showing our Floor Model Fully Renovated units with central A/C available for August Move In! Pre-Rent your unit today! 2 bed, 1 bath: $1,850/month.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lindbergh
1074 West Market Street
1074 Market Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
850 sqft
Call or text Emily Rizvi to Schedule an appointment to view today! 714-628-6269 Now showing our floor model.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Carson Park
3712 North Studebaker Road
3712 Studebaker Road, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom 1,219 Sq. ft 5,068 Sq. ft. lot size Detached 2-car garage Stove Nice backyard New carpet New vinyl flooring in kitchen and bath To apply online, please visit our website www.wrateam.com.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
South of Conant
5529 E. Peabody St.
5529 Peabody Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
917 sqft
Charming Home South of Conant - Charming home in a residential neighborhood of Long Beach featuring 2 bed rooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors in living room and dining room, carpet in both bedrooms, ceiling fans, newer windows, new roof, large enclosed
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 08:43 PM
12 Units Available
Traffic Circle
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
873 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
50 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,172
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,267
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,998
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
30 Units Available
SEADIP
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,100
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,235
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1247 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
29 Units Available
Downey
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,502
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,710
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
951 sqft
Prime Long Beach location close to downtown. Community features spacious 1-2 bedroom homes with private balconies and giant walk-in closets. Large swimming pool, community center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$500 Off! Bright Top floor 1 bdrm - Parking Included! - Stop searching and start living! Welcome home to Woodstone Village and live in a beautiful garden community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Saint Mary
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,785
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to best shopping and dining options in town. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community offers residents pool, fire pit, and BBQ grill area.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
Paramount
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
23 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,845
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
1284 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
8 Units Available
Norwalk
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,863
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Lakewood, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Lakewood should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Lakewood may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Lakewood. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakewood 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLakewood 3 Bedroom ApartmentsLakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balconies
Lakewood Apartments with GaragesLakewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Apartments with Pools
Lakewood Apartments with Washer-DryersLakewood Dog Friendly ApartmentsLakewood Pet Friendly ApartmentsLakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CA
Lomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles