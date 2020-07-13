314 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Compton, CA
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1492 W 153rd Street - #A
1492 West 153rd Street, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
This is a newly renovated two story home only shares one wall with the other unit. It features ceramic tiles on the first floor with a bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. All bedrooms and kitchen are spacious.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St.
1339 1/2 E Schinner St, Compton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
640 sqft
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. Available 04/10/20 Lovely 1 Bedroom Detached Rear House with Private 2 Car Garage! - This unique property is located in a wonderful Compton neighborhood, and is tucked away in the rear of a well-maintained main house.
Results within 1 mile of Compton
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Carson
561 E Cassidy St
561 East Cassidy Street, Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
3bd/2ba Quality Single Family Home with Large Yard - 3bd/2ba quality build single family home in cul de sac secluded residential neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Compton
4507 E PIXLEY ST
4507 East Pixley Street, East Rancho Dominguez, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1150 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME COMPLETELY UPDATED AND READY FOR YOU! ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has everything you need, new laminate flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, new windows, new granite kitchen counter
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15922 Bullis Rd
15922 South Bullis Road, East Rancho Dominguez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath .
Results within 5 miles of Compton
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
127 Units Available
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,095
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1181 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
4 Units Available
Downey
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
32 Units Available
Downey
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,638
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
West Carson
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Carson
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Paramount
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Harbor Gateway South
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
$
3 Units Available
Harbor Gateway South
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1013 sqft
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes is conveniently located in Torrance, California. These newly renovated Apt.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Dairy
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fantastic two bedroom in Long Beach. Apartment has been newly painted with two-tone paint and hardwood floors in the living room, carpet in the bedroom. Features good size kitchen with lots of cabinet space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Gardena
17820 Harvard Blvd.
17820 Harvard Boulevard, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Some - Welcome home to this one of a kind single-family home in Gardena. Your new house has been masterfully renovated with granite countertops, hardwood cabinetry, tile and hardwood floors throughout, and designer touches.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Torrance
18310 Elgar Ave
18310 Elgar Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1065 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316797 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY BY SEASON.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cudahy
5046 1/2 Liveoak street ,
5046 1/2 Live Oak St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
Two bedroom cottage type house - Property Id: 239506 Freshly painted, beautiful wood look floors thru out the house, washer dryer hook up, two covered carports ,window blinds, A minimum FICO score of 650 No evictions.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Congress Southeast
112 East 88th Place - 113
112 East 88th Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, recently remodeled home near the 110 and 105 freeways in a quite neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Carson
2642 E. Adams
2642 East Adams Street, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1415 sqft
WELCOME HOME!! Charming 2 bed / 1 bath in Carson!! Driveway parking included. Laundry room with Washer / Dryer included free of charge.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lindbergh
1064 E Market St
1064 Market Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
895 sqft
Available 08/01/20 CENTRAL A/C & PARKING IN LOVELY RENOVATED UNITS! - Property Id: 314257 Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties Now Showing our Floor Model! Renovated 2 bed, 1 bath with Central A/C and Parking: $1,850/month.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lindbergh
1074 E Market Street
1074 Market Street, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Available 07/20/20 1074 E Market Street, Long Beach CA - Property Id: 313904 Now showing our floor model.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Congress Southeast
903 E. Colden Avenue
903 East Colden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1608 sqft
Front unit available - Contact us today for more information at 213.598.8528.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Gateway North
844 W 164th St
844 West 164th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
615 sqft
Located just one block off Gardena Blvd., 844 W. 164th offers recently remodeled apartment homes! Our spacious 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are flooded with natural light.
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Gateway South
1607 W 205th Street
1607 W 205th St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1000 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath, 1000 sq ft, washer/dryer hookups, fridge, gas stove, two covered parking spots, side yard, central AC, pets allowed with additional $50/month pet rent OR $500 pet deposit (depending on pet, up to owner's discretion), $2995 a month
