All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 335 Cedar Ave. 410.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
335 Cedar Ave. 410
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

335 Cedar Ave. 410

335 Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Downtown Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

335 Cedar Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
ceiling fan
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spectacular 1 bd 1 ba condo in the heart of DT LBC - Property Id: 256347

A spacious 1 bed, 1 bath condo in the heart of downtown long beach. Near the Pine Avenue strip. Walk to the marina and beach. Walk to the downtown business district. A fun and bustling place to be, yet a quiet residential street. Have it all! A secure building with on site laundry. Spacious top floor unit. Be close to all the special events that Long Beach has to offer, while being on a quiet street. Fridge, garbage disposal, stove in unit. Brand new carpet in bedroom. Tile otherwise. Lots of storage, ceiling fans and radiant heat. Close to restaurants, art galleries, shopping, parks, public transportation, freeways and so much more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256347
Property Id 256347

(RLNE5688485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Cedar Ave. 410 have any available units?
335 Cedar Ave. 410 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 Cedar Ave. 410 have?
Some of 335 Cedar Ave. 410's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Cedar Ave. 410 currently offering any rent specials?
335 Cedar Ave. 410 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Cedar Ave. 410 pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 Cedar Ave. 410 is pet friendly.
Does 335 Cedar Ave. 410 offer parking?
No, 335 Cedar Ave. 410 does not offer parking.
Does 335 Cedar Ave. 410 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Cedar Ave. 410 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Cedar Ave. 410 have a pool?
No, 335 Cedar Ave. 410 does not have a pool.
Does 335 Cedar Ave. 410 have accessible units?
No, 335 Cedar Ave. 410 does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Cedar Ave. 410 have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Cedar Ave. 410 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine