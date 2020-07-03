335 Cedar Ave. 410

Amenities

Spectacular 1 bd 1 ba condo in the heart of DT LBC - Property Id: 256347



A spacious 1 bed, 1 bath condo in the heart of downtown long beach. Near the Pine Avenue strip. Walk to the marina and beach. Walk to the downtown business district. A fun and bustling place to be, yet a quiet residential street. Have it all! A secure building with on site laundry. Spacious top floor unit. Be close to all the special events that Long Beach has to offer, while being on a quiet street. Fridge, garbage disposal, stove in unit. Brand new carpet in bedroom. Tile otherwise. Lots of storage, ceiling fans and radiant heat. Close to restaurants, art galleries, shopping, parks, public transportation, freeways and so much more!

