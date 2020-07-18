Amenities
852 Sunset Drive Available 08/07/20 Great Location, Close to Everything! -
Great Single Family Home available in Livermore. This Home comes with approximately 1300 sq. ft. of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a
2 car garage.
• Remodeled Throughout
• Kitchen With All Appliances
• Ample Cabinet Space And Kitchen Pantry
• Fireplace in Living Room
• Window Coverings Throughout
• New double pane windows
• New inside doors
• New carpet and floors
• Central Heat & Air (2 years new)
• Dryer only, no washer
• Built in cabinets in garage
• Landscaped yards throughout with sprinkler system
• New energy saving insulation
• New roof, gutters and skylights
• Paid landscaper
• Shed in Backyard
• NO PETS
• Easy Freeway access to 580 and 84
• Close To Las Positas College, Granada & Livermore High Schools
• Close to public pool, tennis courts & baseball fields
(RLNE4965915)