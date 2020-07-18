All apartments in Livermore
852 Sunset Drive

852 Sunset Drive · (925) 846-8119
Location

852 Sunset Drive, Livermore, CA 94551
Northside Livermore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 852 Sunset Drive · Avail. Aug 7

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
852 Sunset Drive Available 08/07/20 Great Location, Close to Everything! -
Great Single Family Home available in Livermore. This Home comes with approximately 1300 sq. ft. of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a
2 car garage.

• Remodeled Throughout
• Kitchen With All Appliances
• Ample Cabinet Space And Kitchen Pantry
• Fireplace in Living Room
• Window Coverings Throughout
• New double pane windows
• New inside doors
• New carpet and floors
• Central Heat & Air (2 years new)
• Dryer only, no washer
• Built in cabinets in garage
• Landscaped yards throughout with sprinkler system
• New energy saving insulation
• New roof, gutters and skylights
• Paid landscaper
• Shed in Backyard
• NO PETS
• Easy Freeway access to 580 and 84
• Close To Las Positas College, Granada & Livermore High Schools
• Close to public pool, tennis courts & baseball fields

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4965915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 852 Sunset Drive have any available units?
852 Sunset Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 852 Sunset Drive have?
Some of 852 Sunset Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 852 Sunset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
852 Sunset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 852 Sunset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 852 Sunset Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livermore.
Does 852 Sunset Drive offer parking?
Yes, 852 Sunset Drive offers parking.
Does 852 Sunset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 852 Sunset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 852 Sunset Drive have a pool?
Yes, 852 Sunset Drive has a pool.
Does 852 Sunset Drive have accessible units?
No, 852 Sunset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 852 Sunset Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 852 Sunset Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 852 Sunset Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 852 Sunset Drive has units with air conditioning.
