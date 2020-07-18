Amenities

garage recently renovated pool air conditioning tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

852 Sunset Drive Available 08/07/20 Great Location, Close to Everything! -

Great Single Family Home available in Livermore. This Home comes with approximately 1300 sq. ft. of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a

2 car garage.



• Remodeled Throughout

• Kitchen With All Appliances

• Ample Cabinet Space And Kitchen Pantry

• Fireplace in Living Room

• Window Coverings Throughout

• New double pane windows

• New inside doors

• New carpet and floors

• Central Heat & Air (2 years new)

• Dryer only, no washer

• Built in cabinets in garage

• Landscaped yards throughout with sprinkler system

• New energy saving insulation

• New roof, gutters and skylights

• Paid landscaper

• Shed in Backyard

• NO PETS

• Easy Freeway access to 580 and 84

• Close To Las Positas College, Granada & Livermore High Schools

• Close to public pool, tennis courts & baseball fields



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4965915)