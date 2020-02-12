Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym pool

724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Like New Townhome in Beautiful Livermore - This beautiful newly home built in 2017 is flourishing with upgraded floors, appliances, and window coverings. Great secluded location with, great for enteraning with a large kitchen and balcony are. This home offers resort style living includes amazing pool, bocce, fitness center, club house, other community amenities. Conveniently located next to 580, the Livermore outlets, and great parks.



* Please note that the owner will need about 3-4 weeks to move out once application is submitted*



Please text or email agent for showing details.



Megan Pato

Best Property Management Inc.

Account Manager

meganpato@bestproperty4u.com

925-322-2081

www.bestproperty4u.com



No Pets Allowed



