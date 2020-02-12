All apartments in Livermore
Find more places like 724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Livermore, CA
/
724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3

724 Tranquility Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Livermore
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

724 Tranquility Cir, Livermore, CA 94551
Summerset

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
bocce court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Like New Townhome in Beautiful Livermore - This beautiful newly home built in 2017 is flourishing with upgraded floors, appliances, and window coverings. Great secluded location with, great for enteraning with a large kitchen and balcony are. This home offers resort style living includes amazing pool, bocce, fitness center, club house, other community amenities. Conveniently located next to 580, the Livermore outlets, and great parks.

* Please note that the owner will need about 3-4 weeks to move out once application is submitted*

Please text or email agent for showing details.

Megan Pato
Best Property Management Inc.
Account Manager
meganpato@bestproperty4u.com
925-322-2081
www.bestproperty4u.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3 have any available units?
724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Livermore, CA.
What amenities does 724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3 have?
Some of 724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livermore.
Does 724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3 have a pool?
Yes, 724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3 has a pool.
Does 724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 724 Tranquility Circle Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alderwood Park
277 Junction Ave
Livermore, CA 94550
Diablo Vista Apartments
1550 Springtown Blvd
Livermore, CA 94551
The Crossing at Arroyo Trail
156 N Murrieta Blvd
Livermore, CA 94551
Royal Gardens
434 Junction Ave
Livermore, CA 94550
Autumn Springs
1700 Paseo Laguna Seco
Livermore, CA 94551
Briarwood Apartments
3819 East Ave
Livermore, CA 94550
The Arbors
3550 Pacific Ave
Livermore, CA 94550
Ageno
1055 Westwind Street #155
Livermore, CA 94550

Similar Pages

Livermore 1 BedroomsLivermore 2 Bedrooms
Livermore Apartments with BalconyLivermore Apartments with Parking
Livermore Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CA
Milpitas, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northside LivermoreJensen Tract
SpringtownDowntown Livermore
Leland HeightsUlmar

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley