4749 Nicol Common #104

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool guest parking hot tub media room

Enjoy the charm of Livermore's wine country, wonderful restaurants, theaters & events in the historic downtown, nearby shopping at the exclusive Livermore Outlets and abundant outdoor recreation at Del Valle Regional Park.



For Lease is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the desirable Brookmeadow Park Village. Beautifully maintained grounds, community swimming pool and spa. Reserved carport parking for one car, ample guest parking. Commuter friendly location, near 580. Also quite close to Lawrence Livermore Lab.



Kitchen includes a dining area, stove, stainless steel refrigerator, new dishwasher, garbage disposal and a laundry closet with a stacking washer and dryer. A lovely patio balcony expands the living space and includes a utility closet. Central heat and A/C.



Water and garbage service is included.



No Pets Allowed



