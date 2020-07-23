All apartments in Livermore
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

4749 Nicol Common #104

4749 Nicol Common · (510) 886-7857
Location

4749 Nicol Common, Livermore, CA 94550
Brookmeadow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4749 Nicol Common #104 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
media room
Brookmeadow Park Village Condo available! -

Enjoy the charm of Livermore's wine country, wonderful restaurants, theaters & events in the historic downtown, nearby shopping at the exclusive Livermore Outlets and abundant outdoor recreation at Del Valle Regional Park.

For Lease is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the desirable Brookmeadow Park Village. Beautifully maintained grounds, community swimming pool and spa. Reserved carport parking for one car, ample guest parking. Commuter friendly location, near 580. Also quite close to Lawrence Livermore Lab.

Kitchen includes a dining area, stove, stainless steel refrigerator, new dishwasher, garbage disposal and a laundry closet with a stacking washer and dryer. A lovely patio balcony expands the living space and includes a utility closet. Central heat and A/C.

Water and garbage service is included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

