4736 W 163rd Street

Beautiful and Spacious 3-Bedroom Townhouse Style Unit in Lawndale - This large DUPLEX built in 1989 is located in the highly sought after area of Lawndale which is only minutes from Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach , El Camino College 405 Freeway.
3 Bedrooms
2 1/2 Baths
Split-Level unit
Approx. 1632 Sq. Ft.
Water Proof laminate planks throughout unit
Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave included
Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space
Walk-in Closet in master bedroom!
Laundry hookups available inside
Tandem Parking (fits 2 vehicles)+ 1 additional space
Fireplace
Private Patio
Owner pays Trash and Gardener
**Applicants must have renter's insurance**
Lease duration: Minimum 1 Year
Cross Streets: S. Manhattan Beach Blvd. and E. Inglewood Ave.
Nearby access to 405 Fwy and less than 15 minutes away from Manhattan Beach Pier
Minutes away from South Bay Galleria Mall, dining, and entertainment venues.
R.E.M.S. Inc.
2461 W. 208th St. Ste.#100 Torrance, CA 90501
(310) 793-9500
www.wemanageproperty.com
No Pets Allowed
