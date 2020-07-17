All apartments in Lawndale
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

4736 W 163rd Street

4736 W 163rd St · No Longer Available
Location

4736 W 163rd St, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and Spacious 3-Bedroom Townhouse Style Unit in Lawndale - This large DUPLEX built in 1989 is located in the highly sought after area of Lawndale which is only minutes from Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach , El Camino College 405 Freeway.

3 Bedrooms
2 1/2 Baths
Split-Level unit
Approx. 1632 Sq. Ft.
Water Proof laminate planks throughout unit
Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave included
Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space
Walk-in Closet in master bedroom!
Laundry hookups available inside
Tandem Parking (fits 2 vehicles)+ 1 additional space
Fireplace
Private Patio
Owner pays Trash and Gardener
**Applicants must have renter's insurance**
Lease duration: Minimum 1 Year

Cross Streets: S. Manhattan Beach Blvd. and E. Inglewood Ave.
Nearby access to 405 Fwy and less than 15 minutes away from Manhattan Beach Pier
Minutes away from South Bay Galleria Mall, dining, and entertainment venues.

Apply Online Today
R.E.M.S. Inc.
2461 W. 208th St. Ste.#100 Torrance, CA 90501
(310) 793-9500
www.wemanageproperty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4430077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4736 W 163rd Street have any available units?
4736 W 163rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4736 W 163rd Street have?
Some of 4736 W 163rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4736 W 163rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4736 W 163rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4736 W 163rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 4736 W 163rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4736 W 163rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4736 W 163rd Street offers parking.
Does 4736 W 163rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4736 W 163rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4736 W 163rd Street have a pool?
No, 4736 W 163rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4736 W 163rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4736 W 163rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4736 W 163rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4736 W 163rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4736 W 163rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4736 W 163rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
