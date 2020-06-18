All apartments in Lawndale
4433 W 154th
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

4433 W 154th

4433 154th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4433 154th Street, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Like new free-standing home in a 3 unit gated complex. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and direct access 2-car garage with extra space for storage. Open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge dining area and small patio perfect for entertaining, giving an indoor-outdoor living feel. Cozy living room with fireplace, storage closet and powder room ideal for your guests. All bedrooms on the second level with huge closet space and master suite with fireplace, ensuite bathroom with large standing shower and jacuzzi tub. Washer & dryer closet on the second level and A/C throughout for those warm summer days. lush green, private rear yard & 1 extra guest parking. Centrally located with easy access to the freeway, airport, Northrop, Space X, shopping, dining & beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

