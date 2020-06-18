4433 W 154th

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Like new free-standing home in a 3 unit gated complex. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and direct access 2-car garage with extra space for storage. Open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge dining area and small patio perfect for entertaining, giving an indoor-outdoor living feel. Cozy living room with fireplace, storage closet and powder room ideal for your guests. All bedrooms on the second level with huge closet space and master suite with fireplace, ensuite bathroom with large standing shower and jacuzzi tub. Washer & dryer closet on the second level and A/C throughout for those warm summer days. lush green, private rear yard & 1 extra guest parking. Centrally located with easy access to the freeway, airport, Northrop, Space X, shopping, dining & beaches!